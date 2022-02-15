Basilea Pharmaceutica AG GAAP EPS of -CHF0.58, revenue of CHF148.1M
Basilea Pharmaceutica AG press release (OTC:BPMUF): FY GAAP EPS of -CHF 0.58. Revenue of CHF 148.1M...seekingalpha.com
