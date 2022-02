It may have been a regular-season game against the 9th-best team in the Western Conference, but to Klay Thompson, Saturday night was like a Game Six. After all, it was another game against long-time rival LeBron James. The game was on national television, Jeff Van Gundy was there to throw shade at the Warriors, and Mike Breen was there to yell “Bang!” So the Golden State Warriors rode Klay down the stretch like he was a BMX bike, and the Warriors outlasted the frisky Los Angeles Lakers, 117-115.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO