Iredell County, NC

Iredell County K-9s sniff out more than 100 pounds of pot on I-77

By Lindsay Clein
 17 hours ago

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Big drug busts along Interstate-77. So far this year, several hundred pounds of marijuana have been found in cars in Iredell County.

On Monday, a major bust consisting of 145 pounds of marijuana took place along the interstate.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office has one of the largest K9 programs in the state. The dogs play a huge role in the day-to-day operations.

CATS bus driver shot and killed in road rage fit in uptown Charlotte

“This is Connie,” said Sergeant Leo Hayes. “She’s two, she just had a birthday.”

K-9 officer Connie may be young, but she’s had quite the career so far. She discovered the 145 pounds of marijuana heading to Charlotte on Monday.

“Connie had a bust I think her first day on the job,” said Sgt. Hayes.

Connie is one of the 14 K-9 officers at the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

“We have one of the largest K-9 teams in the state,” said Lt. Gary Simpson.

In the last three weeks alone, prior to Monday’s major drug bust, the K-9 officers at the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office had already seized around 150 pounds of marijuana on I-77 in three different drug seizures.

“It’s becoming more prevalent,” said Sgt. Hayes. We believe that relates to the legalization of marijuana in other states, therefore, causing more of an influx into our state where it’s still illegal.”

