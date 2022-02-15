ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plus500 Sees 75% Jump in Q4 2021 Revenue, Kicks Off $55M Share Buyback

By Arnab Shome
 17 hours ago

Plus500 (LON: PLUS) reported its unaudited financials for the fourth quarter of 2021, reporting revenue of $161.1 million, which is 75 percent higher than the previous year. However, the broker witnessed an 18 percent slide in its overall yearly revenue. The final quarter of last year turned out to...

travelweekly.com

Sabre reports Q4 jump in revenue, bookings

Sabre stock soared Tuesday morning, rising as much as 21% after the company's fourth-quarter earnings call. Sabre reported fourth-quarter revenue of $501 million, up 60% over the same period in 2020, thanks to an increase in global bookings as travel recovers from the pandemic. The company operated at a loss of $126 million, compared with an operating loss of $220 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
financemagnates.com

FXDD Parent Posts $5.1M as Q4 2021 Revenue, Losses Deepen

Nukkleus Inc, which controls FXDD Trading and FXMarkets brands, published its quarterly financials, between October and December, reporting total revenue of almost $5.13 million. It was around 6.3 percent higher year-over-year. The company generated $4.8 million as revenue from its general support services, while the remaining $329,015 came from financial...
STOCKS
financemagnates.com

HIVE’s Quarterly Revenues Increase 397% YoY

HIVE Blockchain Technologies published its earnings report for the third quarter ended 31 December 2021 today. In a record report, the company posted revenues of $68.2 million, which is 397% higher compared to the same period last year. In terms of net income, the figure touched $64.2 million, which is...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Zoetis tops earnings estimates and offers upbeat revenue guidance, shares up 1.5% premarket

Animal health company Zoetis Inc.'s shares ZTS, +0.68% jumped 1.5% premarket Tuesday, after it beat estimates for the fourth quarter and offered upbeat revenue guidance for 2022. The company posted net income of $414 million, or 87 cents a share, for the quarter, up from $359 million, or 75 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $1.00, ahead of the 96 cent FactSet consensus. Revenue rose to $1.967 billion from $1.807 billion, also ahead of the $1.932 billion FactSet consensus. "We expect to continue growing revenue faster than the market in the coming year, driven by continued strength in petcare; expansion of our diagnostics portfolio internationally; and significant growth in both livestock and companion animal product sales in emerging markets, including China and Brazil," Chief Executive Kristin Peck said in a statement. Zoetis is now expecting full-year adjusted EPS of $5.09 to $5.19 and revenue to range from $8.325 billion to $8.475 billion. The FactSet consensus is for 2022 EPS of $5.21 and revenue of $8.386 billion. Shares have gained 18% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plus500#Estonia#Ebitda#Israeli#Fintech Group#Board
MarketWatch

Allegion stock set to surge after profit and revenue beats, in line full-year outlook

Shares of Allegion PLC ALLE, -1.05% were indicated up more than 8% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the security products and locks company reported fourth-quarter profit and revenue that beat expectations, as continued strong end-market demand helped offset supply-chain challenges. Net income rose to $112.7 million, or $1.26 a share, from $93.3 million, or $1.01 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of $1.11 beat the FactSet consensus of $1.02. Revenue fell 2.5% to $709.2 million but was above the FactSet consensus of $679.5 million. Cost of sales grew 3.8% to $422.7 million, to knock gross profit as a percentage of revenue down to 40.4% from 44.0%. "We expect sequential improvements in revenue growth, EPS and operating margin performance throughout 2022 as we drive aggressive pricing and work to reduce elevated lead times," said Chief Executive David Petratis. For 2022, the company expects adjusted EPS of $5.55 to $5.75, compared with the FactSet consensus of $5.73, and revenue growth of 6.0% to 7.5%, while the FactSet revenue consensus of $3.05 billion implies 6.5% growth. The stock has dropped 11.7% over the past three months through Monday, while the S&P 500.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Sabre shares jump 2.2% premarket after revenue beat, forecast for travel recovery in 2022

Sabre Corp. shares jumped 2.2% premarket Tuesday, after the company's better-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue offset a wider-than-expected loss. The travel services company posted a net loss of $192 million, or 60 cents a share, for the quarter, narrower than the loss of $325 million, or $1.02 a share, posted in the year-earlier period. The company's adjusted per-share loss came to 47 cents, wider than the 45 cent FactSet consensus. Revenue rose 60% to $501 million, ahead of the FactSet consensus of $491 million. "The global travel recovery was slow at the beginning of the year, but that has significantly changed," Chief Executive Sean Menke told analysts on a conference call. "February month-to-date global GDS bookings are on pace to reach a similar level of recovery versus the same period in 2019 as November 2021, which was the best month since the onset of COVID-19. For these reasons, we believe 2022 is shaping up to be a year of recovery and progress." Shares have fallen 24% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 12%.
STOCKS
Reuters

DSM's Q4 core profit beats expectations on strong demand

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch specialty chemicals maker DSM on Tuesday beat analyst expectations with a 13% jump in fourth-quarter core profit to 440 million euros ($497.95 million), as demand for its nutritional products remained strong despite higher prices. Analysts in a company-compiled poll on average had predicted adjusted earnings before...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Radiant Logistics Chats Value Creation On Earnings Call

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Management from Radiant Logistics fielded questions from analysts and investors most concerned with the company's low valuation on a Monday call after the market closed. The stock has been largely range-bound in recent years even as its earnings have grown fivefold.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ZDNet

Upwork shares drop on Q4 revenue beat, in-line profit

Online freelance marketplace Upwork this afternoon reported Q4 revenue that topped Wall Street's expectations, and profit in line with consensus, and an outlook for this quarter, and the full year, for revenue better than expected but profit below consensus. The report sent Upwork shares down 7% in late trading. CEO...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Down 76% That Could Almost Double, According to Wall Street

Its focus on whole-person virtual care is a key competitive advantage. The company has been increasingly opting for new high-growth businesses. Teladoc has guided for robust fiscal 2021 revenues. A darling of the stock market for most of 2020 and early 2021, Teladoc Health's (NYSE:TDOC) share prices are currently down...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

HubSpot jumps on Q4 results, Cowen upgrade; firm sees 'compelling buying opportunity'

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) shares popped in premarket trading after the marketing software firm posted better-than-expected results and guidance, prompting investment firm Cowen to upgrade the stock. Cowen analyst J. Derrick Wood upgraded the stock to outperform from market perform with a $750 price target, noting that the approximately 35% decline in...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

EnerSys (ENS) Tops on Q3 Earnings, Expects Q/Q Growth for Q4

EnerSys ENS reported better-than-expected results for third-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Jan 2, 2022). The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.02% and sales beat the same by 3.74%. ENS’ earnings in the quarter under review were $1.01 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 99 cents....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Twilio Shares Pop As Analysts Continue To See Sharp Upside Post Q4

Analysts mostly raised their price targets on Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) post Q4 beat and continue to see sharp upside to the stock. Macquarie maintained Twilio with an Outperform and raised the price target from $281 to $306 (51.5% upside). KeyBanc analyst Steve Enders raised the firm's price target on...
STOCKS
kfgo.com

Delivery Hero sees 2022 revenue growth as investments pay off

(Reuters) -German online takeaway food company Delivery Hero said on Thursday it expected its revenue to grow further in 2022, boosted by extensive investments both in food delivery and its rapidly expanding quick commerce business, which aims to deliver goods in as little as 10 to 15 minutes. The Berlin-based...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Uber Stock Slides After NYSE Halt: Sees $5 Billion In Profits By 2024

Uber Technologies (UBER) - Get Uber Technologies, Inc. Report shares moved lower Thursday after the stock was halted from trading during its investor day presentation in New York, where the company issued near-term profit and bookings forecasts. Uber said it will report $5 billion in operating profits by 2024, CFO...
STOCKS

