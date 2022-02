Almost two years into the coronavirus pandemic, the worst could be over for Singapore’s aerospace industry, which sees itself a market leader in the region. In October, the city-state’s manpower ministry said the industry was looking to hire around 1,000 people over the next two years. Companies looking to hire included big beasts such as Pratt & Whitney, which has a number of joint ventures in Singapore, as well as GE Aviation.

INDUSTRY ・ 5 DAYS AGO