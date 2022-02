BEIJING (AP) — Kaillie Humphries crossed the finish line, jumped from her sled and threw an American flag in the air. “U-S-A! U-S-A!” she chanted. Four years ago, nobody would have seen that coming. The former Canadian bobsled heroine is an Olympic gold medalist for the third time — and for the first time, as a U.S. citizen.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO