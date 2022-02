Nick Tompkins has no intention of getting caught up in inevitable hype that will accompany the build-up towards Wales’ Guinness Six Nations showdown with England at Twickenham later this month.For Saracens centre Tompkins that should mean opposing a number of his club colleagues – players like Maro Itoje, Max Malins and Jamie George – as the tournament reaches its halfway point.“I know how personal it is in terms of the history of the rivalry and stuff, and I love that,” he said.“For me, I work better when I am level-headed. I don’t want to get too involved in that emotional...

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO