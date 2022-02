TvN’s upcoming Wednesday-Thursday drama “Kill Heel” has released a special poster!. “Kill Heel” is a drama about the fierce battle and endless ambition of three women in the world of home shopping networks, whose greed only increases the higher they rise. Kim Ha Neul stars as Woo Hyun, who strives to escape her stagnant life by becoming the top show host for UNI Home Shopping. Lee Hye Young stars as Mo Ran, a woman who climbed from her humble beginnings as a clerk to the top as the vice president of UNI Home Shopping. Kim Sung Ryung stars as Ok Sun, a show host at UNI Home Shopping who seems to have the perfect life, from her famous politician husband to her adorable son.

