Enjoy this new Silk Sonic song....which is actually a remake of a 1983 song

Fortnite fans can't believe that Silk Sonic is headed to the game. Gamers couldn't have expected Bruno Mars and Anderson Pak to make their grand debut into the massive title this week. But, the Icon series of skins and equipment has provided tons of surprises over the last year. So many celebrities have gotten into the game and the tide isn't stopping anytime soon. Next Thursday fans can log into their accounts and chase these groovy outfits. As an added bonus, they can also bump music from the duo and they solo catalogs. Bootsy Collins is even along for the ride. What a time to be alive. Check out Fortnite's official post down below.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO