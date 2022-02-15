ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Bucks guard Pat Connaughton out after surgery

InsideHoops
 18 hours ago

Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton underwent surgery Monday to repair the fractured fourth metacarpal on his right hand. Connaughton injured his hand in the Bucks game at Phoenix on...

www.insidehoops.com

ClutchPoints

Bucks’ ‘aggressive’ stance on Goran Dragic after losing Donte DiVincenzo, Pat Connaughton

The Milwaukee Bucks are expected to be among the teams looking to add some talent to the roster during the NBA buyout season, and one player they have been linked to early on is Goran Dragic. Following Dragic’s trade from the Toronto Raptors to the San Antonio Spurs, it’s widely expected that the Spurs buy out the 35-year-old. Per Adrian Wojnarowski, the Bucks are expected to be “aggressive” in their pursuit of Dragic on the buyout market, especially following the departure of Donte DiVincenzo at the trade deadline and the subsequent hand injury to Pat Connaughton.
NBA
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks are rightfully “expected” to show interest in Goran Dragić

Following an incredibly eventful trade deadline, the focus league wide will now shift to the buyout market as teams look to improve their rosters even further. The Milwaukee Bucks will certainly be among the teams looking to add some reinforcements, and it appears that there already may be a specific target in mind, at least potentially.
NBA
Kansas City Star

Ibaka acquisition gives Bucks flexibility to make more moves

Milwaukee Bucks general manager Jon Horst says this might be the deepest team he’s had heading into the stretch run of a regular season. But that won’t stop the defending champions from seeking more help to fill the open roster spots created when they traded three players to land veteran center Serge Ibaka last week.
NBA
State
New York State
NESN

Lakers, Clippers, Bucks Among Teams Interested in Goran Dragic

A disastrous start to the season wasn’t enough to convince the Los Angeles Lakers to make a trade at the deadline. However, they quickly noted that they would be active in the buy-out market after failing to add a much-needed piece to their roster. The Lakers have shifted their...
NBA
ESPN

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks take on the Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers (23-34, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (35-22, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks take on the Portland Trail Blazers. Antetokounmpo is second in the league scoring 29.0 points per game. The Bucks have gone 19-9 in home...
NBA
numberfire.com

Serge Ibaka starting for Bucks versus Blazers Monday

The Milwaukee Bucks listed Serge Ibaka as a starter for Monday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Ibaka will make his first start with the Bucks Monday while Giannis Antetokuonmpo deals with an ankle injury. Ibaka has a $4,300 salary on FanDuel and is projected for 22.7 fantasy points, with...
NBA
Person
Pat Connaughton
The Associated Press

Simons scores 31, Portland beats Giannis-less Bucks 122-107

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Anfernee Simons’ hot streak has helped the Portland Trail Blazers thrive after reshaping their roster at the trade deadline. Simons scored 31 points and the Trail Blazers capitalized on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s absence, beating the Milwaukee Bucks 122-107 on Monday night for their third straight victory.
NBA
FanSided

3 reasons why the Milwaukee Bucks should pursue Goran Dragić

After acquiring Serge Ibaka at the trade deadline, the Milwaukee Bucks are expected to continue seeking roster upgrades through the buyout market. While there are several players that would be fitting targets for the defending champions, one player they reportedly could express interest in is Goran Dragić, the NBA’s 2013-14 Most Improved Player.
NBA
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: Positives and negatives of the Donte DiVincenzo trade

There are both positive and negative results for the new-look Milwaukee Bucks as a result of the Donte DiVincenzo trade. Let’s examine and assess the good, the bad, the sublime, and the ugly. Assessing the positives and negatives of the Milwaukee Bucks’ trade deadline move that included Serge Ibaka...
NBA
numberfire.com

Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) probable Tuesday for Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks small forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) is probable to play on Tuesday versus the Indiana Pacers. The Bucks downgraded Antetokounmpo from probable to doubtful on Monday, but he at least appears on track to play in the second leg of the back-to-back. Serge Ibaka will likely move to Milwaukee's bench if Antetokounmpo is active and Bobby Portis might not play as many minutes. There will also be fewer scoring opportunities for Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton, Grayson Allen, and Jordan Nwora.
NBA
#Blog#Espn Com
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Bucks Podcast: What does Milwaukee do to fill the gap left behind by injured Pat Connaughton?

Pat Connaughton's injury suddenly leaves the Bucks without a key member of the rotation for the foreseeable future. So what does Milwaukee do now? Bucks reporter Jim Owczarski and host JR Radcliffe discuss on this week's Point Forward Podcast. Plus, newcomer Serge Ibaka and healing Brook Lopez chat with reporters, Milwaukee sees how it must improve after getting beaten badly at Phoenix, and Giannis will be just part of the Milwaukee flavor on all-star weekend.
NBA
fantasypros.com

DeAndre’ Bembry expected to sign with Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks and G/F DeAndre’ Bembry are nearing a contract for the remainder of the season. (Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter) The signing comes in the wake of Pat Connaughton’s surgery, which will cause him to miss 3-4 weeks, according to reports. It is uncertain where Bembry, 27, will slide into the Bucks wing rotation, but it will likely be in a similar role to his time in Brooklyn. In 48 games with the Nets this year, the veteran averaged nearly 20 minutes per game. He will only be a fantasy option on nights when Khris Middleton and/or Giannis sit.
NBA
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
theScore

Report: Bembry closing in on deal with Bucks

Free-agent wing DeAndre' Bembry is close to signing a contract with the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks for the remainder of the season, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports. Bembry should help the Bucks fill the void on the wing created by Pat Connaughton's hand injury and Donte DiVincenzo's trade to the Sacramento Kings. Connaughton isn't expected back until mid-March, while George Hill has been sidelined since Jan. 28 with a neck injury.
NBA
Reuters

Anfernee Simons leads Blazers past Bucks for 3rd straight win

Anfernee Simons scored at least 30 points for the second straight game as the Portland Trail Blazers defeated the host Milwaukee Bucks 122-107 on Monday night to extend their winning streak to three games. Simons poured in 31 points on 12-of-24 shooting to hand the Bucks just their second loss...
NBA

