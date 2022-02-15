Bucks guard Pat Connaughton out after surgery

The Milwaukee Bucks and G/F DeAndre’ Bembry are nearing a contract for the remainder of the season. (Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter) The signing comes in the wake of Pat Connaughton’s surgery, which will cause him to miss 3-4 weeks, according to reports. It is uncertain where Bembry, 27, will slide into the Bucks wing rotation, but it will likely be in a similar role to his time in Brooklyn. In 48 games with the Nets this year, the veteran averaged nearly 20 minutes per game. He will only be a fantasy option on nights when Khris Middleton and/or Giannis sit.
