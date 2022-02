If you’re a fan of the insightful and fascinating Sex Education, then you will already be familiar with the talents of Surrey-born Simone Ashley, who plays popular-girl sidekick Olivia Hanan in the series. Having impressed audiences with her characterful death stares and moody teenage quips, the actress is now spreading her dramatic wings in the second instalment of the much-loved Bridgerton, a series that had us gripped with its high-society scandal, Regency-era drama and highly attractive cast members. Taking on the role of the female lead in Season 2, Ashley will play the charismatic and no-nonsense Kate Sharma, the love interest of the dashing Viscount Bridgerton, played by Jonathan Bailey.

