US asks Honduras to arrest, extradite ex-President Hernández

A former Colombian soldier charged in the United States with participating in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise pleaded not guilty Friday, his lawyer in Miami said. Accused by the US courts of having participated in the "conspiracy to kidnap or assassinate" Moise, Mario Palacios "will plead not guilty," said lawyer Alfredo Izaguirre as he left the Miami courthouse where the case is being tried. Moise was shot dead on the night of July 6 to 7, 2021 in his private residence in Port-au-Prince. A hit squad of Colombian mercenaries is suspected of having carried out the slaying. Mario Palacios is accused of being one of five armed men who entered the room where the late president was killed.

MIAMI, FL ・ 11 DAYS AGO