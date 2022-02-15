Happy #TRT – Tummy Rub Tuesday (Week 392)

Indoor cats usually live longer because they’re not exposed to the elements and to dangers such as traffic, predators, animal abusers and disease. Being an indoor cat they require physical and mental stimulation to make their lives happier. With some simple decorating ideas you can make your home into a cat-friendly environment. Be sure to make use of all of your vertical space since cats are known to love high places. They don’t want to be under your feet or in danger of having their tails stepped upon. Buy a tall cat condo that will give your cat space and privacy high above everyone’s heads so that they can see what is going on around them. The latest kinds of cat trees have all sorts of special features like cubby hiding holes and different height platforms so your car can choose how high they’d like to climb. It is a good idea if possible to place the cat condo near a window so that if your cat prefers they can also see what is going on in the outside world.

PETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO