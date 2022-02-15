ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rune Factory 5 footage showcases relationships

By Ervin
nintendoeverything.com
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleXSEED and Marvelous have shared some new footage for Rune Factory 5 highlighting the game’s relationships. Check it out with the video below the break. Set off on a grand adventure in a fantasy world with the latest entry in the Rune Factory simulation RPG series. After losing their memory, the...

nintendoeverything.com

rockpapershotgun.com

Mir4 is a bizarre crypto-mine masquerading as a dated MMORPG

So, there's this South Korean MMORPG called Mir4 that's been out on mobile and PC for about six months now. It's free-to-play, so it started off with decent numbers, but from October to November the monthly average player count jumped up by 32k. It's tailing off now, but still averaging 60,000 Steam users over the last three months, a surge you'd think would be worth celebrating, right? I investigated and discovered that Mir4 is one bizarre game, with one soul-crushing USP: NFTs.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Where to Pre-Order Horizon Forbidden West on PS5, PS4

Only days remain until Aloy's next grand adventure arrives courtesy of Horizon Forbidden West, launching on both the PlayStation 5 and PS4 on 18th February, 2022. If you're wanting to grab a copy for your PS5 or PS4 – in fact, we'd actually recommend buying the PS4 version even if you're hoping to play PS5's new-gen version – then you'll find lots of options waiting for you below.
VIDEO GAMES
zeldadungeon.net

Ocarina of Time’s Lake Hylia Showcased in Unreal Engine 5

Do you remember when you first set foot in Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, and how blown away you were by the epic, vast world you were about to explore? That moment was pretty life changing for me as a kid. But, alas, the years have gone by; and though many long-time Zelda fans probably saw Ocarina of Time as a majestic and artistic masterpiece at the time of its release, the graphics of modern games sort of blow that N64’s art style out of the water. With that in mind, YouTube content creator RwanLink, who is known for his many outstanding Zelda animations, has recreated an absolute majestic showcase of Lake Hylia in the beautiful Unreal Engine 5. Having already redesigned Kakariko Village as well, this rendition of Lake Hylia is part of an ongoing series that, as RwanLink states in the description, “re-imagines different environments as if they exist in real life.”
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Rune Factory 5 trailers introduce bachelors and bachelorettes

XSEED and Marvelous have posted a pair of new Rune Factory 5 trailers introducing the game’s lineup of bachelors and bachelorettes. On the bachelors side, we have: Martin the apprentice blacksmith, Reinhard the honorable knight, Cecil the apprentice detective, Murakumo the local innkeeper, Lucas the enigmatic gentleman, and Ryker the sleepy carpenter. The bachelorettes include Priscilla the friendly local, Scarlett the fellow SEED Ranger, Lucy who’s ready for a challenge, Fuuka the were-animal waitress, Ludmila the flirtatious succubus, and Beatrice the noble of Norad.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Full game - Download

This is a launcher/installer for MMORPG RuneScape It will download the game on your hardrive and let you play it. RuneScape is a high fantasy open world MMORPG. Explore an ever changing and evolving living world where new challenges, skills, and quests await. Featuring unprecedented player freedom, you choose how to play, adventure, and grow.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Rune Factory 5 - 13 Minutes of Gameplay (English VO)

Check out 13 Minutes of Rune Factory 5 farming and combat gameplay with English VO! In Rune Factory 5 for the Nintendo Switch, farming, home life, and dungeon delving combat combine to give you the most dynamic game in the Rune series. Stardew Valley and Dark Cloud are two games that come to mindwhen describing RF5. Rune Factory 5 combines the The Rune Factory 5 release date is March 22nd, 2022!
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

Tales of Arise Shionne SWAV Spiritale Figure Announced; Based On DLC Attire

During Wonder Festival 2022 Winter, a Japan event focusing on new figure reveals for anime and video game franchises, Spiritale announced an upcoming Tales of Arise figure for Shionne, the title’s primary heroine. The attire Shionne dons in this figure is based on her DLC SW-EQ02F costume and SW-IVY haircut style, designed by SWAV. Unfortunately, no prototype images or release windows of the figure were announced, but we will keep you updated when they are.
COMICS
nintendoeverything.com

Blackberry Honey gameplay

Blackberry Honey, a visual novel from Ratalaika Games and ebi-hime, has received new gameplay. 40 minutes of footage is now available. Lorina Waugh is forced to toil for fourteen hours a day as a maid for the Lennard family, and she struggles with overwork and being bullied by the senior maids.
VIDEO GAMES
egmnow.com

Horizon Forbidden West trailer shows off the various activities available in the game

Guerrilla Games has shared a new trailer for Horizon Forbidden West that goes over gear, upgrades, and activities. In the trailer, we get a look at a few of the things players can do to entertain themselves when not focusing on the story, including the Melee Pit, Hunting Grounds, Salvage Contracts, and Cauldrons. Players can also step into the arena and test their strength against deadly machines. Watch the trailer below:
VIDEO GAMES
player.one

Digital Pre-Orders for Rune Factory 5 Now Live

Digital pre-orders for Rune Factory 5 are now available on the Nintendo eShop. Set to be released on March 22, this is good news for those already excited about the game, which is available on Nintendo Switch. The game was first released in Japan in May 2021 and by September,...
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Rune Factory 5 Is Like Three Addictive Games in One

You might not have played a Rune Factory game before, but trust me, a lot of Rune Factory 5 will be familiar to you. There’s the usual JRPG tropes. You play as either a male or female who has awakened with no memory of who they are or what happened to them before the game started. There’s the Stardew Valley life sim elements. You farm, craft items, make friendships and sell your produce by putting it into a bin every day. And there’s even some Pokemon thrown in for good measure, as you catch monsters and tame them to do your bidding.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Rune Factory 5 Bachelors and Bachelorettes’ English Videos Shared

Love is in the air in Rune Factory 5, as it is with all entries, and a pair of new videos showcase some the and bachelors and bachelorettes. The two trailers each focus on certain characters. One only looks at the six bachelors from the game. The other involves the six bachelorettes. Each Rune Factory 5 romance video is quite brief, but offers a chance to hear the English voice acting and see the localization.
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Horizon Forbidden West New Gameplay Footage Showcases Base PlayStation 4 Version

New Horizon Forbidden West gameplay footage has been shared online today, showcasing the game running on the base PlayStation 4 model. The new footage, which can be watched below, is rather short, but it does highlight how the previous-gen version of the game will not look considerably worse than the PlayStation 5 release.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Front Mission 1st, Front Mission 2 announced for Switch

Forever Entertainment revealed today that Front Mission 1st as well as Front Mission 2 are coming to Switch. These are remakes of titles originally from Square Enix. A full remake of the first FRONT MISSION game is storming onto Nintendo Switch! In this tactical RPG, you’ll pilot weaponized machines called Wanzers and lead your battalion to victory. Gain the upper hand in battle by aiming for enemy parts to destroy and uncover the great storyline of this classic game. Prepare for battle when FRONT MISSION 1st: Remake launches on Nintendo Switch this summer. The sequel FRONT MISSION 2: Remake will also launch on Nintendo Switch in the future.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series announced for Switch

Bandai Namco will release Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series on Switch, the company has revealed. It will launch on July 8, 2022. Klonoa is back! Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series brings back Klonoa: Door to Phantomile and Klonoa 2: Lunatea’s Veil remastered in one collection to fans new and old. Get ready to set off on an adventure to save the world!
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Preview: Rune Factory 5 Feels a Lot Like Rune Factory 4

Games in a series are always going to have commonalities. It’s a given. However with the Rune Factory line, there would be a tendency for certain themes to vary from game to game. The original started things off. The sequel focused on the second generation being the “important” one. The third introduced a protagonist who would be able to shift between human and monster. Rune Factory 4 offered the idea of the protagonist being something of an authority figure. Rather than a more drastic leap to the next new theme or idea, people might find Rune Factory 5 feeling more like a jump to the left. Especially in the first hour or so.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Rune Factory 5 has a real rushed feeling about it

There was a brief period of time where it looked as though the world might never see another Rune Factory game. Neverland, the developer of the popular spinoff series, declared bankruptcy in 2013 following the release of Rune Factory 4 for the Nintendo 3DS. In fact, it would be nearly six years before we got any news on a continuation of the franchise when developer Marvelous announced Rune Factory 5 was in development for Nintendo Switch. Three years and some change later, the game is about ready to hit store shelves in North America, but you may want to temper your expectations.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Square Enix bringing Live A Live to Switch, first western release ever

Square Enix is bringing Live A Live to Switch, the company has announced. This will be the game’s first release ever outside of Japan. Live A Live will feature HD-2D visuals much like Octopath Traveler. We’ve included more information about the game below. Previously unreleased outside of Japan,...
VIDEO GAMES

