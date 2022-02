Over the last 45 years, German aftermarket tuning brand Brabus has made its name by building souped-up versions of Mercedes-Benz vehicles. The company recently even decided to foray into making high-performance boats. But little did we expect Brabus to get into tuning motorcycles until we came across a few spy shots a couple of weeks back. Well, here it is. Brabus has lifted the veil off its first-ever motorbike – the Brabus 1300 R. For its latest venture, the German tuning brand collaborated with Austrian manufacturer KTM and used the 1290 Super Duke R Evo as a base for its first two-wheeled creation.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO