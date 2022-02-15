Homeless facility for people released from hospitals opens in Glendale

Los Angeles County officials Monday celebrated the opening of a recuperative care housing facility in Glendale for people experiencing homelessness.

The facility is part of the National Health Foundation’s Housing for Health Program and has 36 beds for people who have been discharged from hospitals and don’t have a place to go. The facility is fully renovated and officials said it will provide a supportive environment while people wait to be connected to long-term housing.

“Today, we’re celebrating an important accomplishment in the fight against homelessness,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger.

“Staffed around the clock by nurses and dedicated social workers, this program offers a place to heal for those who otherwise would’ve become homeless. Solving the homelessness crisis takes investment in program models that provide both housing solutions and support services, like this one. This model works.”

The facility was a collaborative project with NHF, the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services and Upward Housing, a local nonprofit that purchased, rehabilitated and prepared the location for the project.

“My team and I are so proud to work with dedicated partners. The Los Angeles County Department of Health Services and Upward Housing partnerships are a cornerstone of our values and how we serve our communities to address localized barriers to health,” NHF’s Chief Executive Officer Kelly Bruno said.