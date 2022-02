With the US lagging behind Europe and China in the transition to electric vehicles, how could the country meet its ambitions?. It’s an unusual fact, but a fact nonetheless: the US electric vehicle (EV) market is lagging behind its biggest international counterparts. You would think that given it’s well-advanced technology sector, its strong – even globally dominant – economy, and more than a year of stewardship under a far more environmentally conscious Biden administration, compared with that of Donald Trump, the sector would be positively booming.

