SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 3, 2022-- Grove Collaborative (“Grove” or “the Company”), a certified B Corp™ and leading sustainable consumer products company, announced it has appointed John Replogle, former CEO of Burt’s Bees and Seventh Generation, to its Board of Directors. As former CEO of two of the industry-defining brands in the natural products space, Replogle brings decades of CPG and mission driven brand experience to Grove. Replogle will also serve as Chairman of the Board.

