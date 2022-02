The Nissan Armada will soon drive into the magic booth that turns V8s into V6s. Nearly three years ago, Australian outlet CarSales wrote about Nissan commencing work on the next-generation Patrol, the 71-year-old off-roading nameplate that's earned something close to legendary status in lands outside America. In America, we get the Nissan Armada and Infiniti QX80 that are heavily based on the Patrol. The CarSales piece alleged, "Also likely for the next Patrol is the move from a powerful 298-kW 5.6-liter V8 to a smaller capacity turbocharged petrol engine — possibly a V6 — that should produce both more power and torque while being significantly more efficient." This week, Automotive News heard from dealer sources that a new-generation Armada should arrive in late 2023 with a twin-turbo V6 instead of the 5.6-liter Endurance V8 that has been the only engine the Armada has ever known.

