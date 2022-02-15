ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Wafer-thin margin leads to Olympic silver for Eileen Gu

The News-Gazette
 17 hours ago

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — If Eileen Gu’s latest performance is best gauged by how she came through big under pressure, or how she somehow keeps balancing three different and difficult events with the demands of her burgeoning celebrity, then her high-wire act Tuesday at the Olympics must have felt like a...

www.news-gazette.com

