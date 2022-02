Bruce Brown found himself taking huge shots at the controversial exit of a part of the Brooklyn Nets’ Big 3, James Harden who had shown interest in leaving the team and playing alongside Joel Embiid in the Philadelphia 76ers. Harden who had initially signed an agreement for a longer duration with the Brooklyn Nets didn’t seem to have a lot of fun with the team, even resulting in the Nets having 11-straight losses in the past few weeks which was a result of the team’s main players missing in most of the matches.

NBA ・ 16 HOURS AGO