NBA

Kings' Maurice Harkless: Vanishes in loss

CBS Sports
 17 hours ago

Harkless posted one point (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and two rebounds across 18 minutes...

www.cbssports.com

SportsGrid

Newly Acquired Seth Curry, Andre Drummond Set to Make Nets Debut Monday

Help is on the way, Brooklyn Nets fans. Four days after the Nets sent shockwaves through the NBA, sending James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and picks, Curry and Drummond appear set to make their Nets debut on Monday. Adam Zagoria tweeted that...
NBA
Portland Tribune

Simons, Hart, Nurkic and Trail Blazers beat Giannis-less Bucks

BLAZERS GAME RECAPS: Check back after each game for summaries on Portland Trail Blazers games. MONDAY, FEB. 14 Trail Blazers 122, Bucks 107 — Giannis Antetokounmpo didn't play for Milwaukee (sore ankle), but Portland still beat the NBA champion Bucks on their home floor, leading by as many as 21 points. All five starters — Justise Winslow, Jusuf Nurkic, Josh Hart, Anfernee Simons, CJ Elleby — scored in double figures, led by the Blazers' new dynamic duo in the backcourt. Simons scored 31 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, and Hart added 27 points with five 3-pointers. Nurkic had 23 points and 16 rebounds. Winslow added 10 rebounds, as both he and Hart continue to play well in starting roles after being acquired in trades. The Blazers (24-34) hit 18 3-pointers. Jrue Holiday had 23 points for Milwaukee (35-23), which shot only .427 (.317 3-pointers, 13 of 41). Khris Middleton had 16 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. {loadposition sub-article-01}
NBA
ESPN

Curry leads new-look Nets in 109-85 rout of Kings

NEW YORK -- — In his first game as a member of the Nets, Seth Curry scored 23 points to lead Brooklyn to a 109-85 win over the Sacramento Kings on Monday night. Brooklyn snapped its 11-game losing streak, and Curry was one of five players who finished in double figures. Bruce Brown set season-highs with 19 points, six assists, and five steals. LaMarcus Aldridge finished with 19 points, Cam Thomas added 14 off the bench and Andre Drummond contributed 11.
NBA
watchstadium.com

Trail Blazers Go On Run After Trades

The Trail Blazers were sellers before the NBA trade deadline and are on a three-game win streak. Pat Garrity makes sense of what is going on in Portland.
NBA
numberfire.com

Dennis Schroder set to make Rockets debut Monday

Houston Rockets point guard Dennis Schroder is not on the injury report for Monday versus the Utah Jazz. Schroder is expected to be available for the first time since the Rockets acquired him from the Boston Celtics last week. He will likely work as the primary backup point guard to Kevin Porter Jr.
NBA
CBS Sports

Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Shows out in loss

Fox produced 26 points (9-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), two rebounds and three assists in 33 minutes during Monday's 109-85 loss to Brooklyn. Fox logged a minus-21 in the box score, but he carried Sacramento offensively and was efficient in doing so. His teammates combined to shoot just 30.1 percent from the field and an equally subpar 23.3 percent from deep. On deck Wednesday, Fox will duel with DeMar DeRozan in a battle of red-hot scorers.
NBA
CBS Sports

Trail Blazers' Eric Bledsoe: Out Wednesday

Bledsoe (Achilles) won't play in Wednesday's game against Memphis, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports. Bledsoe will have to wait until after the All-Star break to make his Portland debut, as the veteran has been out since Feb. 4 with an Achilles injury. Expect Ben McLemore and Justise Winslow to likley see increased minutes versus the Grizzlies on Wednesday.
NBA
Blazer's Edge

Cody Zeller Bids Goodbye to Portland Trail Blazers

Following the trade with the New Orleans Pelicans, the Portland Trail Blazers waived big man Cody Zeller. Zeller took to Twitter to say goodbye to the team, the organization, and the fans. Thank you Rip City! My time in Portland was shorter than expected but I’m thankful for the experience!...
NBA
ESPN

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks take on the Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers (23-34, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (35-22, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks take on the Portland Trail Blazers. Antetokounmpo is second in the league scoring 29.0 points per game. The Bucks have gone 19-9 in home...
NBA
CBS Sports

Lakers optimistic after loss to Warriors, but extreme reliance on overworked LeBron James could be fatal flaw

SAN FRANCISCO -- LeBron James walked to the bench, dejected, shaking his head. Klay Thompson had just hit a corner 3-pointer to put the Golden State Warriors up by 10 early in the second quarter, and James looked like a man searching for answers -- just as he, and everyone involved with the franchise, have been doing all season. During the ensuing timeout, he threw his hands in the air, engaging in a couple of heated conversations with teammates before heading back out onto the court.
NBA
CBS Sports

Nets' Seth Curry: Starting alongside Mills

Curry will start in his Nets debut Monday night against the Kings. Both Curry and Andre Drummond are in the starting five as they debut for the Nets after coming over from Philadelphia at the trade deadline. With Kevin Durant (knee), Ben Simmons (conditioning) and Kyrie Irving (ineligible) all sidelined, Curry could be counted on as perhaps the Nets' top offensive option Monday. All three of those players are likely to remain out Wednesday (at NYK) and Thursday (vs. WAS), so expect Curry to carry a heavy burden for the free-falling Nets heading into the All-Star break.
NBA
The Associated Press

Simons scores 31, Portland beats Giannis-less Bucks 122-107

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Anfernee Simons’ hot streak has helped the Portland Trail Blazers thrive after reshaping their roster at the trade deadline. Simons scored 31 points and the Trail Blazers capitalized on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s absence, beating the Milwaukee Bucks 122-107 on Monday night for their third straight victory.
NBA

