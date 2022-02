The Venice Biennale, the world’s biggest art exhibition, has named the 213 artists from 58 countries that will participate in its 2022 edition, which is due to run from April 23 to November 27 in Italy. Of those 213 artists, 180 of them have never before shown at the Venice Biennale. These artists will participate in the main exhibition of the Biennale, which this year is curated by Cecilia Alemani, director and chief curator of High Line Art in New York. Her show is titled “The Milk of Dreams,” its name a reference to a series of drawings that were later...

