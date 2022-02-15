ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kings' Donte DiVincenzo: Makes versatile contributions

CBS Sports
 17 hours ago

DiVincenzo produced 12 points (4-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, five steals and two...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Bucks’ ‘aggressive’ stance on Goran Dragic after losing Donte DiVincenzo, Pat Connaughton

The Milwaukee Bucks are expected to be among the teams looking to add some talent to the roster during the NBA buyout season, and one player they have been linked to early on is Goran Dragic. Following Dragic’s trade from the Toronto Raptors to the San Antonio Spurs, it’s widely expected that the Spurs buy out the 35-year-old. Per Adrian Wojnarowski, the Bucks are expected to be “aggressive” in their pursuit of Dragic on the buyout market, especially following the departure of Donte DiVincenzo at the trade deadline and the subsequent hand injury to Pat Connaughton.
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Kings Notes: McNair, Fox, Sabonis, Haliburton, DiVincenzo

Kings team president Monte McNair is confident that new addition Domantas Sabonis will fit well alongside pricey star point guard De’Aaron Fox, per Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee (via Twitter). “We think [Sabonis’] skillset complements De’Aaron,” McNair said. “De’Aaron’s skillset complements him. And Domas’ skillset complements just about...
NBA
NBC Sports

DiVincenzo happy he's finally on Kings, calls it 'meant to be'

Nearly 15 months ago, Donte DiVincenzo thought he was on his way from the Milwaukee Bucks to the Kings as part of a sign-and-trade deal centered around former Sacramento guard Bogdan Bogdanovic. That trade fell apart for a number of reasons, meaning DiVincenzo stayed with the Bucks while Bogdanovic eventually...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donte Divincenzo
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: Positives and negatives of the Donte DiVincenzo trade

There are both positive and negative results for the new-look Milwaukee Bucks as a result of the Donte DiVincenzo trade. Let’s examine and assess the good, the bad, the sublime, and the ugly. Assessing the positives and negatives of the Milwaukee Bucks’ trade deadline move that included Serge Ibaka...
NBA
SportsGrid

Newly Acquired Seth Curry, Andre Drummond Set to Make Nets Debut Monday

Help is on the way, Brooklyn Nets fans. Four days after the Nets sent shockwaves through the NBA, sending James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and picks, Curry and Drummond appear set to make their Nets debut on Monday. Adam Zagoria tweeted that...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fg#Kings
Portland Tribune

Simons, Hart, Nurkic and Trail Blazers beat Giannis-less Bucks

BLAZERS GAME RECAPS: Check back after each game for summaries on Portland Trail Blazers games. MONDAY, FEB. 14 Trail Blazers 122, Bucks 107 — Giannis Antetokounmpo didn't play for Milwaukee (sore ankle), but Portland still beat the NBA champion Bucks on their home floor, leading by as many as 21 points. All five starters — Justise Winslow, Jusuf Nurkic, Josh Hart, Anfernee Simons, CJ Elleby — scored in double figures, led by the Blazers' new dynamic duo in the backcourt. Simons scored 31 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, and Hart added 27 points with five 3-pointers. Nurkic had 23 points and 16 rebounds. Winslow added 10 rebounds, as both he and Hart continue to play well in starting roles after being acquired in trades. The Blazers (24-34) hit 18 3-pointers. Jrue Holiday had 23 points for Milwaukee (35-23), which shot only .427 (.317 3-pointers, 13 of 41). Khris Middleton had 16 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. {loadposition sub-article-01}
NBA
ESPN

Curry leads new-look Nets in 109-85 rout of Kings

NEW YORK -- — In his first game as a member of the Nets, Seth Curry scored 23 points to lead Brooklyn to a 109-85 win over the Sacramento Kings on Monday night. Brooklyn snapped its 11-game losing streak, and Curry was one of five players who finished in double figures. Bruce Brown set season-highs with 19 points, six assists, and five steals. LaMarcus Aldridge finished with 19 points, Cam Thomas added 14 off the bench and Andre Drummond contributed 11.
NBA
The Big Lead

Nick Wright Finally Has the Evidence Needed to Convince People LeBron James Can Score

LeBron James scored 26 points on Friday night and in the process passed Kareem Abdul-Jabaar for the most combined regular season and playoff points in NBA history. If LeBron chooses, he will pass Kareem on the all-time regular season points list in a couple seasons. It's a lot of scoring from one of the best players ever and FS1's Nick Wright wanted to take the opportunity to let everyone know what's really going on.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Michael Wilbon Has Stunning Prediction For The Lakers

Michael Wilbon is officially out on the Los Angeles Lakers. Wilbon has seen enough of their inconsistent play this season, even with a healthy Anthony Davis and LeBron James in the lineup. “The Lakers are done,” Wilbon said. “I’m tired of this exercise. When are they going to right the...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kristaps Porzingis Opens Up On Partnership With Luka Doncic: "Not What Everybody Expected, Not What I Expected, But That’s What It Is In This League Sometimes."

Kristaps Porzingis and Luka Doncic were the former star partnership for the Dallas Mavericks. The duo failed to achieve much in the postseason during their time together, not winning a single playoff series. When speaking to Chase Hughes of NBC Sports, Kristaps Porzingis opened up on being teammates with Luka...
NBA
abc17news.com

Devin Booker leads NBA-leading Suns past Magic 132-105

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 26 points and Deandre Ayton had 17 points and 10 rebounds as the Phoenix Suns won their fifth straight game, beating the Orlando Magic 132-105 Saturday night. Chris Paul recorded his 30th double-double of the season with 10 points and 15 assists, and the Suns had nine players score in double figures. Phoenix has won 16 of 17 games and owns the NBA’s best record at 46-10. The Magic were led by rookie guard Jalen Suggs, who scored 20 points, two shy of his career-high, and a season-high 10 assists. Cole Anthony scored 17 points, and Chuma Okeke had 15 points off the bench.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy