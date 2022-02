The stereotype of the “iPad baby” has become one of the most detestable and looked-down-upon images in recent history. We as a society tend to look on in disgust at the parents of sticky-handed, wide-eyed children at restaurants, their toddler connected mind, body and soul to their overly screen-protected and intensely loud iPad as you try to enjoy dinner with your family. Whether it be the catchy songs of “CoComelon” or the bright-colored pictures and toys of the YouTube channel “Ryan’s World,” toddlers of this day and age are seemingly obsessed with technology. They just can’t seem to take their eyes (and hands, and mouths) off of it.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 5 DAYS AGO