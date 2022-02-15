ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties in the Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0eEjYVBN00 There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Des Moines-West Des Moines metropolitan area, located in Iowa, a total of 157,507 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,836 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 23,428 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Des Moines-West Des Moines is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Des Moines metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Dallas County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 22,022 infections in Dallas County, or 26,216 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Dallas County than they are across all of the Des Moines area, however. There have been a total of 156 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Dallas County, compared to 210 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Des Moines-West Des Moines metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 11, 2022.

These are all the counties in Iowa where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Dallas County, IA 26,216 22,022 156 131
2 Polk County, IA 24,895 118,070 211 1,000
3 Warren County, IA 24,450 12,069 257 127
4 Guthrie County, IA 21,426 2,287 393 42
5 Madison County, IA 19,251 3,059 201 32

