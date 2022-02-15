These Are the Counties in the Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.
In the Omaha-Council Bluffs metropolitan area, which covers parts of Nebraska and Iowa, a total of 233,229 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,272 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 23,428 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Omaha-Council Bluffs is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader Omaha metro area comprises eight counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Sarpy County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 47,536 infections in Sarpy County, or 26,653 for every 100,000 people.
A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Sarpy County than they are across all of the Omaha area, however. There have been a total of 127 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Sarpy County, compared to 183 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Omaha-Council Bluffs metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 11, 2022.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Sarpy County, NE
|26,653
|47,536
|127
|227
|2
|Douglas County, NE
|25,335
|140,609
|173
|958
|3
|Pottawattamie County, IA
|25,260
|23,619
|302
|282
|4
|Harrison County, IA
|23,771
|3,362
|636
|90
|5
|Cass County, NE
|22,512
|5,786
|136
|35
|6
|Saunders County, NE
|22,451
|4,720
|133
|28
|7
|Mills County, IA
|21,796
|3,260
|261
|39
|8
|Washington County, NE
|21,450
|4,337
|168
|34
