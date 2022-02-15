ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

These Are the Counties in the Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 20 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0eEjYUIe00 There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Omaha-Council Bluffs metropolitan area, which covers parts of Nebraska and Iowa, a total of 233,229 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,272 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 23,428 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Omaha-Council Bluffs is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Omaha metro area comprises eight counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Sarpy County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 47,536 infections in Sarpy County, or 26,653 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Sarpy County than they are across all of the Omaha area, however. There have been a total of 127 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Sarpy County, compared to 183 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Omaha-Council Bluffs metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 11, 2022.

These are all the counties in Nebraska where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Sarpy County, NE 26,653 47,536 127 227
2 Douglas County, NE 25,335 140,609 173 958
3 Pottawattamie County, IA 25,260 23,619 302 282
4 Harrison County, IA 23,771 3,362 636 90
5 Cass County, NE 22,512 5,786 136 35
6 Saunders County, NE 22,451 4,720 133 28
7 Mills County, IA 21,796 3,260 261 39
8 Washington County, NE 21,450 4,337 168 34

