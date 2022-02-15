These Are the Counties in the Albuquerque, NM Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Albuquerque metropolitan area, located in New Mexico, a total of 192,224 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 21,123 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 23,428 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Albuquerque has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be at higher risk than others.

The broader Albuquerque metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Valencia County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 17,703 infections in Valencia County, or 23,307 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Valencia County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Albuquerque area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 303 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Valencia County, compared to 239 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Albuquerque metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 11, 2022.

