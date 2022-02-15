ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

These Are the Counties in the Tuscaloosa, AL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 20 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0eEjYSXC00 There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Tuscaloosa metropolitan area, located in Alabama, a total of 62,466 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,877 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 23,428 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Tuscaloosa is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Tuscaloosa metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Hale County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 4,484 infections in Hale County, or 30,120 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Hale County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Tuscaloosa area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 645 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Hale County, compared to 368 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Tuscaloosa metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 11, 2022.

These are all the counties in Alabama where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Hale County, AL 30,120 4,484 645 96
2 Tuscaloosa County, AL 25,703 53,002 338 697
3 Pickens County, AL 24,534 4,980 468 95

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hale County, AL
Government
Tuscaloosa, AL
Health
Local
Alabama Government
Tuscaloosa, AL
Government
Tuscaloosa County, AL
Coronavirus
Local
Alabama Health
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa County, AL
Government
Tuscaloosa, AL
Coronavirus
Local
Alabama Coronavirus
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
County
Tuscaloosa County, AL
County
Hale County, AL
Tuscaloosa County, AL
Health
CNN

Donald Trump's financial and legal problems just got a lot worse

(CNN) — On Monday, Donald Trump's long-time accountants made a very important announcement: They no longer stood behind a decade of the former President's financial information -- and would no longer be working for him. Why is this such a big deal? Well, the language from Mazars, the accounting...
POTUS
CBS News

CNN executive Allison Gollust resigns after investigation found she violated company policies, CNN says

Allison Gollust, CNN's chief marketing officer, resigned on Tuesday after an investigation found she violated the company's policies, WarnerMedia confirmed. The announcement comes nearly two weeks after CNN president Jeff Zucker resigned over an undisclosed "consensual relationship" with a colleague, later reported to be Gollust. WarnerMedia said in a statement...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Metropolitan Areas#Geography#Al
The Associated Press

As Canada protests persist, so do challenges for Trudeau

TORONTO (AP) — Canada has endured bitter divisions in the past, but the current wave of disruptive protests over COVID-19 restrictions is unprecedented in the extent it has undermined public trust in government leadership, starting at the top with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. On Monday, as criticism of his...
PROTESTS
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

101K+
Followers
56K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy