These Are the Counties in the Tuscaloosa, AL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Tuscaloosa metropolitan area, located in Alabama, a total of 62,466 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,877 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 23,428 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Tuscaloosa is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Tuscaloosa metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Hale County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 4,484 infections in Hale County, or 30,120 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Hale County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Tuscaloosa area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 645 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Hale County, compared to 368 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Tuscaloosa metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 11, 2022.

