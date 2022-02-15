ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties in the St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0eEjYReT00 There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the St. Louis metropolitan area, which covers parts of Missouri and Illinois, a total of 635,193 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 22,641 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 23,428 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across St. Louis , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader St. Louis metro area comprises 15 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Clinton County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 11,623 infections in Clinton County, or 30,889 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Clinton County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the St. Louis area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 298 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Clinton County, compared to 270 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire St. Louis metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 11, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Clinton County, IL 30,889 11,623 298 112
2 Calhoun County, IL 30,856 1,499 103 5
3 Jersey County, IL 27,595 6,090 295 65
4 Monroe County, IL 27,275 9,256 360 122
5 Macoupin County, IL 27,166 12,420 289 132
6 Lincoln County, MO 26,759 14,868 212 118
7 Madison County, IL 25,809 68,566 279 740
8 Bond County, IL 25,377 4,241 168 28
9 St. Clair County, IL 23,610 62,203 265 698
10 Jefferson County, MO 23,598 52,695 250 558
11 St. Charles County, MO 23,583 91,970 211 823
12 Warren County, MO 23,522 7,976 280 95
13 Franklin County, MO 21,547 22,146 302 310
14 St. Louis County, MO 21,521 214,922 307 3,064
15 St. Louis City, MO 17,579 54,718 230 716

