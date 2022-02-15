These Are the Counties in the St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.
In the St. Louis metropolitan area, which covers parts of Missouri and Illinois, a total of 635,193 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 22,641 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 23,428 cases per 100,000 people.
Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across St. Louis , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.
The broader St. Louis metro area comprises 15 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Clinton County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 11,623 infections in Clinton County, or 30,889 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does Clinton County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the St. Louis area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 298 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Clinton County, compared to 270 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire St. Louis metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 11, 2022.
These are all the counties in Illinois where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Clinton County, IL
|30,889
|11,623
|298
|112
|2
|Calhoun County, IL
|30,856
|1,499
|103
|5
|3
|Jersey County, IL
|27,595
|6,090
|295
|65
|4
|Monroe County, IL
|27,275
|9,256
|360
|122
|5
|Macoupin County, IL
|27,166
|12,420
|289
|132
|6
|Lincoln County, MO
|26,759
|14,868
|212
|118
|7
|Madison County, IL
|25,809
|68,566
|279
|740
|8
|Bond County, IL
|25,377
|4,241
|168
|28
|9
|St. Clair County, IL
|23,610
|62,203
|265
|698
|10
|Jefferson County, MO
|23,598
|52,695
|250
|558
|11
|St. Charles County, MO
|23,583
|91,970
|211
|823
|12
|Warren County, MO
|23,522
|7,976
|280
|95
|13
|Franklin County, MO
|21,547
|22,146
|302
|310
|14
|St. Louis County, MO
|21,521
|214,922
|307
|3,064
|15
|St. Louis City, MO
|17,579
|54,718
|230
|716
Comments / 0