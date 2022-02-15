ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

These Are the Counties in the Springfield, MO Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 20 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0eEjYQlk00 There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Springfield metropolitan area, located in Missouri, a total of 108,449 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 23,636 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 23,428 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Springfield , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Springfield metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Polk County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 7,782 infections in Polk County, or 24,666 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Polk County than they are across all of the Springfield area, however. There have been a total of 273 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Polk County, compared to 311 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Springfield metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 11, 2022.

These are all the counties in Missouri where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Polk County, MO 24,666 7,782 273 86
2 Christian County, MO 24,002 20,228 276 233
3 Greene County, MO 23,584 68,023 315 909
4 Webster County, MO 22,916 8,727 347 132
5 Dallas County, MO 22,359 3,689 406 67

These Are the Counties in the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date — and that number continues to grow every day. In the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News metropolitan area, which covers parts of Virginia and North Carolina, a total of 325,822 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
