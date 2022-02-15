ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

These Are the Counties in the Burlington-South Burlington, VT Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 17 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0eEjYPt100 There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Burlington-South Burlington metropolitan area, located in Vermont, a total of 33,833 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 15,517 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 23,428 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Burlington-South Burlington has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be higher risk than others.

The broader Burlington metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Franklin County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 8,102 infections in Franklin County, or 16,526 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Franklin County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Burlington area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 120 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Franklin County, compared to 99 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Burlington-South Burlington metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 11, 2022.

These are all the counties in Vermont where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Franklin County, VT 16,526 8,102 120 59
2 Chittenden County, VT 15,357 24,886 94 152
3 Grand Isle County, VT 12,132 845 57 4

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date — and that number continues to grow every day. In the Youngstown-Warren-Boardman metropolitan area, which covers parts of Ohio and Pennsylvania, a total of 116,243 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 21,310 reported infections […]
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
24/7 Wall St.

Cities Americans Are Abandoning

The vast majority of cities and urban centers reported throughout 2020 negative net migration — more people moved out than moved in. But even ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic, dozens of American cities were shrinking as thousands of residents moved away. People move for a variety of reasons — retirement, new job opportunities, starting a […]
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date — and that number continues to grow every day. In the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson metropolitan area, located in Indiana, a total of 490,247 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,421 reported infections for every 100,000 people […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, SC Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date — and that number continues to grow every day. In the Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin metropolitan area, located in South Carolina, a total of 288,332 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 32,622 reported infections for every 100,000 […]
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
Burlington, VT
Health
Local
Vermont Health
County
Franklin County, VT
Burlington, VT
Coronavirus
Burlington, VT
Government
Franklin County, VT
Government
Local
Vermont Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst States for Black Americans

The May 2020 murder of George Floyd brought the U.S. into an era of racial reckoning. The tragedy, in which an unarmed Black man was killed in broad daylight by a white police officer, sparked global outrage and in the U.S., put racial inequity at the center of the national conversation. From slavery to the […]
SOCIETY
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

101K+
Followers
56K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy