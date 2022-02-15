ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

These Are the Counties in the Richmond, VA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 20 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0eEjYNMn00 There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Richmond metropolitan area, located in Virginia, a total of 254,326 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 19,845 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 23,428 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Richmond has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Richmond metro area comprises 17 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, the city of Hopewell has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 5,980 infections in the city of Hopewell, or 26,687 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Hopewell have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Richmond area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 473 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in the city of Hopewell, compared to 227 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Richmond metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 11, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Hopewell City, VA 26,687 5,980 473 106
2 Colonial Heights City, VA 26,357 4,637 466 82
3 Petersburg City, VA 25,384 8,079 390 124
4 King William County, VA 21,628 3,568 182 30
5 Caroline County, VA 21,627 6,528 225 68
6 New Kent County, VA 21,111 4,455 142 30
7 Sussex County, VA 20,512 2,356 287 33
8 Prince George County, VA 20,378 7,722 156 59
9 Chesterfield County, VA 20,334 69,024 198 671
10 Hanover County, VA 19,732 20,610 228 238
11 Amelia County, VA 19,488 2,505 397 51
12 Richmond City, VA 19,082 42,702 188 421
13 Henrico County, VA 18,922 61,617 252 819
14 Dinwiddie County, VA 17,868 5,058 251 71
15 Goochland County, VA 16,431 3,694 178 40
16 Powhatan County, VA 16,347 4,671 150 43
17 Charles City County, VA 16,011 1,120 343 24

