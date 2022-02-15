ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau County, MO

These Are the Counties in the Cape Girardeau, MO-IL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 17 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0eEjYMU400 There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Cape Girardeau metropolitan area, which covers parts of Missouri and Illinois, a total of 21,701 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 22,341 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 23,428 cases per 100,000 people.

Though there is little variance in the per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Cape Girardeau, there are parts of the metro area where the virus is slightly more common.

The broader Cape Girardeau metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Cape Girardeau County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 18,050 infections in Cape Girardeau County, or 23,045 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Cape Girardeau County than they are across all of the Cape Girardeau area, however. There have been a total of 277 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Cape Girardeau County, in line with 273 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Cape Girardeau metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 11, 2022.

These are all the counties in Missouri where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Cape Girardeau County, MO 23,045 18,050 277 217
2 Bollinger County, MO 19,518 2,397 285 35
3 Alexander County, IL 19,198 1,254 199 13

