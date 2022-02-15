These Are the Counties in the Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.
In the Memphis metropolitan area, which covers parts of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas, a total of 341,224 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,351 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 23,428 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Memphis is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader Memphis metro area comprises nine counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Fayette County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 11,120 infections in Fayette County, or 28,016 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does Fayette County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Memphis area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 380 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Fayette County, compared to 328 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Memphis metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 11, 2022.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Fayette County, TN
|28,016
|11,120
|380
|151
|2
|Tipton County, TN
|27,933
|17,164
|317
|195
|3
|DeSoto County, MS
|27,676
|48,746
|286
|503
|4
|Crittenden County, AR
|27,546
|13,501
|418
|205
|5
|Marshall County, MS
|27,169
|9,723
|444
|159
|6
|Benton County, MS
|27,045
|2,232
|557
|46
|7
|Tate County, MS
|24,989
|7,120
|467
|133
|8
|Shelby County, TN
|24,455
|229,147
|318
|2,983
|9
|Tunica County, MS
|24,297
|2,471
|423
|43
