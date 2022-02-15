ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

These Are the Counties in the Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 17 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0eEjYLbL00 There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Memphis metropolitan area, which covers parts of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas, a total of 341,224 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,351 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 23,428 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Memphis is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Memphis metro area comprises nine counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Fayette County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 11,120 infections in Fayette County, or 28,016 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Fayette County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Memphis area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 380 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Fayette County, compared to 328 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Memphis metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 11, 2022.

These are all the counties in Tennessee where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Fayette County, TN 28,016 11,120 380 151
2 Tipton County, TN 27,933 17,164 317 195
3 DeSoto County, MS 27,676 48,746 286 503
4 Crittenden County, AR 27,546 13,501 418 205
5 Marshall County, MS 27,169 9,723 444 159
6 Benton County, MS 27,045 2,232 557 46
7 Tate County, MS 24,989 7,120 467 133
8 Shelby County, TN 24,455 229,147 318 2,983
9 Tunica County, MS 24,297 2,471 423 43

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst States for Black Americans

The May 2020 murder of George Floyd brought the U.S. into an era of racial reckoning. The tragedy, in which an unarmed Black man was killed in broad daylight by a white police officer, sparked global outrage and in the U.S., put racial inequity at the center of the national conversation. From slavery to the […]
SOCIETY
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Parishes in the Shreveport-Bossier City, LA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date — and that number continues to grow every day. In the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area, located in Louisiana, a total of 114,232 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,883 reported infections for every 100,000 […]
SHREVEPORT, LA
24/7 Wall St.

Cities Americans Are Abandoning

The vast majority of cities and urban centers reported throughout 2020 negative net migration — more people moved out than moved in. But even ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic, dozens of American cities were shrinking as thousands of residents moved away. People move for a variety of reasons — retirement, new job opportunities, starting a […]
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

101K+
Followers
56K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy