These Are the Counties in the Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.
In the Cincinnati metropolitan area, which covers parts of Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana, a total of 516,703 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 23,824 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 23,428 cases per 100,000 people.
Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Cincinnati , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.
The broader Cincinnati metro area comprises 15 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Boone County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 35,068 infections in Boone County, or 27,164 for every 100,000 people.
A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Boone County than they are across all of the Cincinnati area, however. There have been a total of 196 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Boone County, compared to 238 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Cincinnati metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 11, 2022.
These are all the counties in Kentucky where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Boone County, KY
|27,164
|35,068
|196
|253
|2
|Dearborn County, IN
|26,478
|13,107
|234
|116
|3
|Mason County, KY
|25,377
|4,353
|542
|93
|4
|Brown County, OH
|25,074
|10,952
|353
|154
|5
|Warren County, OH
|24,904
|56,424
|232
|526
|6
|Clermont County, OH
|24,662
|50,118
|238
|483
|7
|Bracken County, KY
|24,524
|2,037
|277
|23
|8
|Gallatin County, KY
|24,336
|2,118
|517
|45
|9
|Ohio County, IN
|24,036
|1,415
|289
|17
|10
|Kenton County, KY
|24,027
|39,569
|216
|355
|11
|Butler County, OH
|23,451
|88,714
|270
|1,020
|12
|Campbell County, KY
|23,311
|21,508
|156
|144
|13
|Pendleton County, KY
|22,920
|3,328
|227
|33
|14
|Hamilton County, OH
|22,625
|183,727
|227
|1,847
|15
|Franklin County, IN
|18,672
|4,265
|232
|53
Comments / 0