Boone County, KY

These Are the Counties in the Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 20 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0eEjYKic00 There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Cincinnati metropolitan area, which covers parts of Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana, a total of 516,703 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 23,824 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 23,428 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Cincinnati , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Cincinnati metro area comprises 15 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Boone County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 35,068 infections in Boone County, or 27,164 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Boone County than they are across all of the Cincinnati area, however. There have been a total of 196 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Boone County, compared to 238 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Cincinnati metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 11, 2022.

These are all the counties in Kentucky where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Boone County, KY 27,164 35,068 196 253
2 Dearborn County, IN 26,478 13,107 234 116
3 Mason County, KY 25,377 4,353 542 93
4 Brown County, OH 25,074 10,952 353 154
5 Warren County, OH 24,904 56,424 232 526
6 Clermont County, OH 24,662 50,118 238 483
7 Bracken County, KY 24,524 2,037 277 23
8 Gallatin County, KY 24,336 2,118 517 45
9 Ohio County, IN 24,036 1,415 289 17
10 Kenton County, KY 24,027 39,569 216 355
11 Butler County, OH 23,451 88,714 270 1,020
12 Campbell County, KY 23,311 21,508 156 144
13 Pendleton County, KY 22,920 3,328 227 33
14 Hamilton County, OH 22,625 183,727 227 1,847
15 Franklin County, IN 18,672 4,265 232 53

These Are the Counties in the Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date — and that number continues to grow every day. In the Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton metropolitan area, located in Pennsylvania, a total of 117,968 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 21,182 reported infections for every 100,000 people […]
HAZLETON, PA
