These Are the Counties in the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 20 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0eEjYH4R00 There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia metropolitan area, which covers parts of North Carolina and South Carolina, a total of 662,394 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 26,784 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 23,428 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Charlotte metro area comprises 10 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Chester County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 9,583 infections in Chester County, or 29,645 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Chester County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Charlotte area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 408 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Chester County, compared to 208 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 11, 2022.

These are all the counties in South Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Chester County, SC 29,645 9,583 408 132
2 York County, SC 29,051 75,139 220 570
3 Gaston County, NC 28,993 62,794 332 719
4 Lincoln County, NC 28,665 23,345 177 144
5 Rowan County, NC 28,428 39,687 387 540
6 Iredell County, NC 26,971 46,532 236 408
7 Lancaster County, SC 26,831 24,026 296 265
8 Cabarrus County, NC 26,669 53,725 216 435
9 Union County, NC 26,202 59,399 192 436
10 Mecklenburg County, NC 25,435 268,164 141 1,487

