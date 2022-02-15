These Are the Counties in the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.
In the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia metropolitan area, which covers parts of North Carolina and South Carolina, a total of 662,394 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 26,784 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 23,428 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader Charlotte metro area comprises 10 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Chester County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 9,583 infections in Chester County, or 29,645 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does Chester County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Charlotte area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 408 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Chester County, compared to 208 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 11, 2022.
These are all the counties in South Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Chester County, SC
|29,645
|9,583
|408
|132
|2
|York County, SC
|29,051
|75,139
|220
|570
|3
|Gaston County, NC
|28,993
|62,794
|332
|719
|4
|Lincoln County, NC
|28,665
|23,345
|177
|144
|5
|Rowan County, NC
|28,428
|39,687
|387
|540
|6
|Iredell County, NC
|26,971
|46,532
|236
|408
|7
|Lancaster County, SC
|26,831
|24,026
|296
|265
|8
|Cabarrus County, NC
|26,669
|53,725
|216
|435
|9
|Union County, NC
|26,202
|59,399
|192
|436
|10
|Mecklenburg County, NC
|25,435
|268,164
|141
|1,487
