These Are the Counties in the Austin-Round Rock, TX Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Austin-Round Rock metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 434,765 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 21,122 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 23,428 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Austin-Round Rock has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Austin metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Caldwell County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 13,744 infections in Caldwell County, or 33,197 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Caldwell County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Austin area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 403 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Caldwell County, compared to 158 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Austin-Round Rock metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 11, 2022.

