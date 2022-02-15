ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

These Are the Counties in the Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 17 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0eEjYFIz00 There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol metropolitan area, which covers parts of Tennessee and Virginia, a total of 80,596 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 26,305 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 23,428 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Kingsport metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Hawkins County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 15,580 infections in Hawkins County, or 27,623 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Hawkins County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Kingsport area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 472 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Hawkins County, compared to 401 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 11, 2022.

These are all the counties in Tennessee where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Hawkins County, TN 27,623 15,580 472 266
2 Sullivan County, TN 27,276 42,750 389 609
3 Bristol City, VA 24,432 4,115 380 64
4 Scott County, VA 23,999 5,282 432 95
5 Washington County, VA 23,654 12,869 360 196

Comments / 0

 

24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

