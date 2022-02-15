These Are the Counties in the Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.
In the Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol metropolitan area, which covers parts of Tennessee and Virginia, a total of 80,596 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 26,305 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 23,428 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader Kingsport metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Hawkins County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 15,580 infections in Hawkins County, or 27,623 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does Hawkins County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Kingsport area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 472 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Hawkins County, compared to 401 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 11, 2022.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Hawkins County, TN
|27,623
|15,580
|472
|266
|2
|Sullivan County, TN
|27,276
|42,750
|389
|609
|3
|Bristol City, VA
|24,432
|4,115
|380
|64
|4
|Scott County, VA
|23,999
|5,282
|432
|95
|5
|Washington County, VA
|23,654
|12,869
|360
|196
