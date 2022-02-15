ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties in the Columbus, OH Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 17 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0eEjYEQG00 There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Columbus metropolitan area, located in Ohio, a total of 468,334 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 22,800 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 23,428 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Columbus , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Columbus metro area comprises 10 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Pickaway County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 17,189 infections in Pickaway County, or 29,936 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Pickaway County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Columbus area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 350 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Pickaway County, compared to 199 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Columbus metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 11, 2022.

These are all the counties in Ohio where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Pickaway County, OH 29,936 17,189 350 201
2 Union County, OH 27,274 15,179 158 88
3 Fairfield County, OH 24,639 37,676 252 386
4 Licking County, OH 23,627 40,708 254 437
5 Hocking County, OH 22,379 6,377 390 111
6 Perry County, OH 22,226 7,998 314 113
7 Franklin County, OH 22,173 282,775 180 2,301
8 Delaware County, OH 22,004 43,350 124 245
9 Morrow County, OH 21,732 7,601 254 89
10 Madison County, OH 21,554 9,481 275 121

