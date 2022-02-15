These Are the Counties in the Columbus, OH Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Columbus metropolitan area, located in Ohio, a total of 468,334 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 22,800 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 23,428 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Columbus , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Columbus metro area comprises 10 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Pickaway County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 17,189 infections in Pickaway County, or 29,936 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Pickaway County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Columbus area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 350 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Pickaway County, compared to 199 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Columbus metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 11, 2022.

