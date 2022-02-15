These Are the Counties in the Columbus, OH Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.
In the Columbus metropolitan area, located in Ohio, a total of 468,334 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 22,800 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 23,428 cases per 100,000 people.
Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Columbus , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.
The broader Columbus metro area comprises 10 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Pickaway County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 17,189 infections in Pickaway County, or 29,936 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does Pickaway County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Columbus area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 350 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Pickaway County, compared to 199 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Columbus metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 11, 2022.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Pickaway County, OH
|29,936
|17,189
|350
|201
|2
|Union County, OH
|27,274
|15,179
|158
|88
|3
|Fairfield County, OH
|24,639
|37,676
|252
|386
|4
|Licking County, OH
|23,627
|40,708
|254
|437
|5
|Hocking County, OH
|22,379
|6,377
|390
|111
|6
|Perry County, OH
|22,226
|7,998
|314
|113
|7
|Franklin County, OH
|22,173
|282,775
|180
|2,301
|8
|Delaware County, OH
|22,004
|43,350
|124
|245
|9
|Morrow County, OH
|21,732
|7,601
|254
|89
|10
|Madison County, OH
|21,554
|9,481
|275
|121
