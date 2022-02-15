ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

These Are the Counties in the Tallahassee, FL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 17 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0eEjYDXX00 There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Tallahassee metropolitan area, located in Florida, a total of 108,011 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 28,416 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 23,428 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Tallahassee is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Tallahassee metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Wakulla County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 9,453 infections in Wakulla County, or 29,655 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Wakulla County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Tallahassee area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 358 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Wakulla County, compared to 232 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Tallahassee metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 11, 2022.

These are all the counties in Florida where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Wakulla County, FL 29,655 9,453 358 114
2 Leon County, FL 28,404 81,833 195 561
3 Gadsden County, FL 28,140 12,949 361 166
4 Jefferson County, FL 26,771 3,776 276 39

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

Cities Americans Are Abandoning

The vast majority of cities and urban centers reported throughout 2020 negative net migration — more people moved out than moved in. But even ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic, dozens of American cities were shrinking as thousands of residents moved away. People move for a variety of reasons — retirement, new job opportunities, starting a […]
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst States for Black Americans

The May 2020 murder of George Floyd brought the U.S. into an era of racial reckoning. The tragedy, in which an unarmed Black man was killed in broad daylight by a white police officer, sparked global outrage and in the U.S., put racial inequity at the center of the national conversation. From slavery to the […]
SOCIETY
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

101K+
Followers
56K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy