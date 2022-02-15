ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

These Are the Counties in the Bismarck, ND Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 17 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0eEjYCeo00 There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Bismarck metropolitan area, located in North Dakota, a total of 46,394 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 35,543 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 23,428 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Bismarck is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Bismarck metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Burleigh County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 33,843 infections in Burleigh County, or 36,104 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Burleigh County than they are across all of the Bismarck area, however. There have been a total of 310 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Burleigh County, compared to 347 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Bismarck metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 11, 2022.

These are all the counties in North Dakota where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Burleigh County, ND 36,104 33,843 310 291
2 Morton County, ND 35,791 10,932 455 139
3 Sioux County, ND 29,458 1,300 431 19
4 Oliver County, ND 17,365 319 218 4

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

Cities Americans Are Abandoning

The vast majority of cities and urban centers reported throughout 2020 negative net migration — more people moved out than moved in. But even ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic, dozens of American cities were shrinking as thousands of residents moved away. People move for a variety of reasons — retirement, new job opportunities, starting a […]
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst States for Black Americans

The May 2020 murder of George Floyd brought the U.S. into an era of racial reckoning. The tragedy, in which an unarmed Black man was killed in broad daylight by a white police officer, sparked global outrage and in the U.S., put racial inequity at the center of the national conversation. From slavery to the […]
SOCIETY
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

101K+
Followers
56K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy