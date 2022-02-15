ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper County, IN

These Are the Counties in the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0eEjYBm500 There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin metropolitan area, which covers parts of Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin, a total of 2,055,769 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 21,557 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 23,428 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Chicago-Naperville-Elgin has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Chicago metro area comprises 14 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Jasper County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 8,837 infections in Jasper County, or 26,419 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Jasper County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Chicago area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 383 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Jasper County, compared to 240 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Chicago-Naperville-Elgin metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 11, 2022.

These are all the counties in Indiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Jasper County, IN 26,419 8,837 383 128
2 Kenosha County, WI 25,614 43,116 351 590
3 Grundy County, IL 24,429 12,339 251 127
4 Kendall County, IL 23,904 29,791 119 148
5 McHenry County, IL 23,834 73,357 141 434
6 Kane County, IL 23,075 122,490 199 1,059
7 Will County, IL 22,906 157,753 209 1,436
8 Porter County, IN 21,660 36,397 301 506
9 DuPage County, IL 21,655 201,773 175 1,634
10 DeKalb County, IL 21,625 22,533 177 184
11 Lake County, IN 21,464 104,498 337 1,641
12 Cook County, IL 20,988 1,096,346 262 13,685
13 Lake County, IL 20,470 144,033 180 1,268
14 Newton County, IN 17,877 2,506 449 63

