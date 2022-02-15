ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

These Are the Counties in the Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 17 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0eEjYAtM00 There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway metropolitan area, located in Arkansas, a total of 189,152 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,752 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 23,428 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Little Rock metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Faulkner County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 33,968 infections in Faulkner County, or 27,748 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Faulkner County than they are across all of the Little Rock area, however. There have been a total of 224 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Faulkner County, compared to 260 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 11, 2022.

These are all the counties in Arkansas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Faulkner County, AR 27,748 33,968 224 274
2 Lonoke County, AR 26,563 19,180 289 209
3 Pulaski County, AR 25,324 99,639 269 1,058
4 Saline County, AR 25,187 29,723 242 286
5 Grant County, AR 23,416 4,235 304 55
6 Perry County, AR 23,319 2,407 291 30

Comments / 0

