These Are the Counties in the Knoxville, TN Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.
In the Knoxville metropolitan area, located in Tennessee, a total of 237,397 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 27,334 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 23,428 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Knoxville is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader Knoxville metro area comprises nine counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Blount County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 37,570 infections in Blount County, or 29,250 for every 100,000 people.
A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Blount County than they are across all of the Knoxville area, however. There have been a total of 286 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Blount County, compared to 301 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Knoxville metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 11, 2022.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Blount County, TN
|29,250
|37,570
|286
|367
|2
|Roane County, TN
|28,537
|15,095
|393
|208
|3
|Campbell County, TN
|28,193
|11,189
|350
|139
|4
|Grainger County, TN
|28,015
|6,447
|426
|98
|5
|Anderson County, TN
|27,590
|20,906
|392
|297
|6
|Loudon County, TN
|26,809
|13,836
|329
|170
|7
|Knox County, TN
|26,642
|121,536
|262
|1,194
|8
|Morgan County, TN
|26,556
|5,735
|333
|72
|9
|Union County, TN
|26,346
|5,083
|358
|69
