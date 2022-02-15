These Are the Counties in the Knoxville, TN Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Knoxville metropolitan area, located in Tennessee, a total of 237,397 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 27,334 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 23,428 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Knoxville is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Knoxville metro area comprises nine counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Blount County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 37,570 infections in Blount County, or 29,250 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Blount County than they are across all of the Knoxville area, however. There have been a total of 286 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Blount County, compared to 301 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Knoxville metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 11, 2022.

