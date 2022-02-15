ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

These Are the Counties in the Roanoke, VA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 17 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0eEjY5Yy00 There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Roanoke metropolitan area, located in Virginia, a total of 64,505 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 20,589 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 23,428 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Roanoke has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Roanoke metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, the city of Salem has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 6,527 infections in the city of Salem, or 25,577 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Salem have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Roanoke area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 368 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in the city of Salem, compared to 282 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Roanoke metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 11, 2022.

These are all the counties in Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Salem City, VA 25,577 6,527 368 94
2 Roanoke County, VA 21,157 19,799 250 234
3 Roanoke City, VA 20,361 20,284 307 306
4 Botetourt County, VA 20,077 6,670 244 81
5 Craig County, VA 19,969 1,021 235 12
6 Franklin County, VA 18,146 10,204 276 155

