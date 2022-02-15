ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarke County, GA

These Are the Counties in the Athens-Clarke County, GA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 17 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0eEjY4gF00 There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Athens-Clarke County metropolitan area, located in Georgia, a total of 47,743 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 23,255 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 23,428 cases per 100,000 people.

Though there is little variance in the per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Athens-Clarke County, there are parts of the metro area where the virus is slightly more common.

The broader Athens metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Madison County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 6,837 infections in Madison County, or 23,657 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Madison County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Athens area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 304 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Madison County, compared to 210 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Athens-Clarke County metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 11, 2022.

These are all the counties in Georgia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Madison County, GA 23,657 6,837 304 88
2 Clarke County, GA 23,414 29,174 161 201
3 Oconee County, GA 23,143 8,567 257 95
4 Oglethorpe County, GA 21,408 3,165 325 48

