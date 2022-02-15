ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

These Are the Counties in the Jefferson City, MO Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0eEjY3nW00 There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Jefferson City metropolitan area, located in Missouri, a total of 38,160 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,245 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 23,428 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Jefferson City is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Jefferson City metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Callaway County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 11,667 infections in Callaway County, or 26,019 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Callaway County than they are across all of the Jefferson City area, however. There have been a total of 241 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Callaway County, compared to 306 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Jefferson City metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 11, 2022.

These are all the counties in Missouri where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Callaway County, MO 26,019 11,667 241 108
2 Cole County, MO 25,590 19,638 347 266
3 Moniteau County, MO 23,531 3,755 313 50
4 Osage County, MO 22,762 3,100 286 39

