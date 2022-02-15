ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardin County, TX

These Are the Counties in the Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 17 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0eEjY2un00 There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Beaumont-Port Arthur metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 70,027 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 17,093 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 23,428 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Beaumont-Port Arthur has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be higher risk than others.

The broader Beaumont metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Hardin County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 11,848 infections in Hardin County, or 21,015 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Hardin County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Beaumont area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 401 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Hardin County, compared to 337 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Beaumont-Port Arthur metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 11, 2022.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Hardin County, TX 21,015 11,848 401 226
2 Orange County, TX 17,508 14,715 383 322
3 Jefferson County, TX 16,516 42,150 304 777
4 Newton County, TX 9,348 1,314 405 57

