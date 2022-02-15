These Are the Counties in the Grand Island, NE Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.
In the Grand Island metropolitan area, located in Nebraska, a total of 20,368 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,039 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 23,428 cases per 100,000 people.
Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Grand Island , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.
The broader Grand Island metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Hall County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 15,489 infections in Hall County, or 25,250 for every 100,000 people.
A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Hall County than they are across all of the Grand Island area, however. There have been a total of 192 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Hall County, in line with 199 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Grand Island metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 11, 2022.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Hall County, NE
|25,250
|15,489
|192
|118
|2
|Hamilton County, NE
|23,153
|2,125
|240
|22
|3
|Merrick County, NE
|20,864
|1,628
|192
|15
|4
|Howard County, NE
|17,580
|1,126
|219
|14
