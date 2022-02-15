ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

These Are the Counties in the Grand Island, NE Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0eEjY09L00 There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Grand Island metropolitan area, located in Nebraska, a total of 20,368 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,039 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 23,428 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Grand Island , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Grand Island metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Hall County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 15,489 infections in Hall County, or 25,250 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Hall County than they are across all of the Grand Island area, however. There have been a total of 192 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Hall County, in line with 199 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Grand Island metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 11, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Hall County, NE 25,250 15,489 192 118
2 Hamilton County, NE 23,153 2,125 240 22
3 Merrick County, NE 20,864 1,628 192 15
4 Howard County, NE 17,580 1,126 219 14

